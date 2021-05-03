Two-wheeler makers report double-digit decline in sales in April on MoM basis

Just like passenger vehicle manufacturers, major two-wheeler companies in the country, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Scooter & Motorcycle India (HMSI), TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have reported a decline in sales on a sequential basis in April.

While market leader Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 37 per cent in its wholesales to 3,42,614 units in April as against 5,44,340 units in March, its competitor and scooter market leader HMSI also reported decline 39 per cent to 2,40,100 units in its domestic wholesales last month as compared with 3,95,037 units in March this year. With stricter lockdowns being announced across regions amidst the second wave of Covid-19, Honda prioritised the safety of all its stakeholders and pro-actively controlled its dispatches to avoid inventory build-up across its pan-India network, the company said.

Overseas focus

With new focus on overseas business expansion, Honda’s April exports zoomed to 42,945 units from 16,000 units in March, it said, adding that with global demand opening up, Honda’s exports crossed the 40,000 units mark for the first time in 36 months.

“Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as staying safe at home is India’s first priority. Starting May 1, we have already temporarily halted production operations across all four plants till the first fortnight of May,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said.

On exports, Pune-based Bajaj Auto has also clocked 2,21,603 units, emerging India’s top motorcycle manufacturer in April. The company said it already leads the exports segment from the country, accounting for almost 60 per cent of India’s motorcycle and three-wheeler exports last year.

“The wide range of motorcycles made by us cover the entire spectrum from entry, middle and up to premium level segments allowing us to engage with a wide spectrum of customers from the mototaxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe. This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all our stakeholders,” Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.

Domestic sales

However, its domestic sales stood at 1,26,570 units in April as against 1,81,393 units in March, down 30 per cent on a sequential basis.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu based TVS Motor reported domestic two-wheeler sales of 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year.

‘Thunderbird’ maker Royal Enfield had also reported month-on-month (MoM) decline of 19 per cent in its sales.

However, Japanese subsidiary Suzuki Motorcycle India has seen a growth of six per cent in its sales on the MoM basis to 63,879 units in April as against 60,222 units in March.