Two-wheeler sales may decline 17% in April: Report

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The wholesale volumes of two-wheelers for April are estimated to decline by 17 per cent month-on-month (MoM) due to regional lockdowns and uncertainties following to the second wave of Covid-19.
Most of the companies will declare their sales numbers on Saturday.
According to an automobiles report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), passenger vehicle (PVs) sales are expected to decline by seven per cent, commercial vehicles by 23 per cent, three-wheelers by 13 per cent and tractors by eight per cent.
“Regional lockdowns (in nine States) and the uncertainties due to the second wave of Covid-19 has led to a slowdown in the demand momentum in April. PVs are better off on the back of a strong order book. Supply-chain constraints are leading to lower inventories for PVs and tractors, leaving scope to replenish inventory in coming months,” the report said.
The report said two-wheeler demand has been slowing, with inventory of 30-60 days at the dealers’ end, especially since the key marriage season and mini festival season are impacted due to the pandemic , resulting in inquiries declining by around 50 per cent.
And, with companies announcing temporarily shut down of manufacturing plants till mid-May, analysts believe that the MoM growth would further come down in the coming month.
Companies including Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter are temporarily shutting down their manufacturing facilities till May 15.
Meanwhile, the MOFSL report said dealers are also holding one-to-two months of inventory. It expects two-wheelers wholesales for Bajaj Auto to fall by 6 per cent MoM, TVS Motor by around 20 per cent, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter by 22 per cent and Royal Enfield by six per cent.
In the PV segment, bookings declined by 30-50 per cent while cancellations were around 10 per cent. Levels for PVs are below normal (less than 20 days), with a waiting period of 6-8 weeks in fast selling models. The waiting period has increased due to supply chain constraints at the manufacturer level, the report said.
In the tractors segment, the demand remains strong due to a bountiful Rabi harvest and ahead of Kharif sowing, supported by an expected normal monsoon. Both Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts are operating at full capacity, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...