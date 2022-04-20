U Foods India forays into southern market

U Foods India Pvt Ltd, which is part of Hong Kong-based confectionery manufacturer ‘U Foods’, has forayed into the south Indian market with the launch of a wide range of confectionery products along with an expansion of its distribution network in the region.

“India offers huge potential for growth and hence our foray is very strategic in nature. We have invested over ₹ 100 crore in our plant in the first phase of operations. We have a well-equipped R&D laboratory where we constantly innovate and upgrade to develop our products for consumers,” Adwait Pradhan, Chief Operating officer, U Foods India Pvt. Ltd., said at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

Manufacturing plant

U Foods India has a manufacturing plant at Kundali in Haryana. Under its popular brands Yoli Yola and Fruball, U Foods India manufactures a wide array of confectionery items such as soft candies, lollipops, chocolate balls, happy beans, cup jellies etc.

Pradesh Lenka, Head – Marketing & Sales, U Foods India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Starting from North and West, we are now targeting South India. Our initial response in this market has bolstered our confidence and we hope to expand and consolidate in South India. We are retailing in both channels - modern retail trade and general trade. We have built a strong distribution network of 42,000 outlets across India.”

Lenka also added that the company plans to expand its product portfolio to include noodles and syrup-based products.