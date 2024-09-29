UAE-based Lulu Group International will set up modern food processing and logistic centres in Andhra Pradesh along with hypermarkets and a shopping mall in the state, its Chairman and Managing Director Yusuffali MA said on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X in response to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's post after their meeting, Yusuffali said, "Our discussions were very fruitful."

Thank you very much Hon'ble @ncbn for the warm welcome to me and my team including my brother Ashraf Ali, our Executive Director at Amaravati, capital of Andhra Pradesh.



I have got 18 long years of brotherly relationship with Shri. Naidu and our discussions were very fruitful.… https://t.co/aky63EdWFw — Yusuffali M. A. (@Yusuffali_MA) September 29, 2024

"We have decided to start an international-standard shopping mall with 8-screen imax multiplex in Vizag, state-of-the-art Hypermarkets in Vijayawada and Tirupati along with modern Food Processing and Logistic Centers in Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.

He tagged Naidu, with whom he said he has "got 18 long years of brotherly relationship".

Earlier in a post on X, Naidu updated about his meeting with Yusuffali along with the group's Executive Director Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh.

I'm pleased to welcome the Chairman & MD of Lulu Group International, Mr @Yusuffali_MA, and the Executive Director, Mr Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh. I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today. We discussed plans for a Mall and multiplex in… pic.twitter.com/itk1RuUIHX — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 28, 2024

"I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today.

"We discussed plans for a Mall and multiplex in Vizag, Hypermarket and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with investments in the food processing sector across the state," Naidu wrote.

Assuring the State Government's "every possible cooperation and support", he said, "I wish my friend all the best in his endeavours and look forward to a fruitful partnership for the development of Andhra Pradesh."

With an annual turnover of $8 billion, the company has presence in a variety of business ranging from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate.

It currently operates in 25 countries.

