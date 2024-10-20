Secure Cam, a UAE-based security surveillance and IT solutions provider, will soon launch a global campaign on women’s safety, “Secure our City”, in a charter flight with onboard 100 women from various walks of life at Chennai International Airport.

Former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India and former Governor of West Bengal, MK Narayanan, will also be onboard the flight along with Rijoy Thomas, Chairman and CEO, Secure Cam, says a release.

As the beginning of this historic first women’s safety initiative, “Secure our City”, Secure Cam will honour 100 women by offering complimentary CCTV installations. Through this campaign, the company aims to create awareness and spread the messages among the mass about the importance of adopting various safety and security measures to ensure the safety of women and children, and move towards taking women’s safety to the next level, says a release.

