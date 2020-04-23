Uber Care Driver Fund: Disbursements to touch ₹20 crore by this weekend

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Ride hailing major Uber expects to disburse about ₹20 crore to thousands of driver partners this weekend to help their families meet their essential needs in these trying Covid-19 times, a top official said.
“Already in less than a fortnight since it’s inception, Uber has covered 55,000 driver partner and grants out of its Uber Care Driver Care Fund which has been directly transferred to the credit of their accounts,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.
For this fund, in addition to Uber’s commitment of ₹25 crore, this ride hailing major has reached an additional fund raise of ₹6.4 crore - of which ₹2.15 crore has been received from riders and employees (23,000 people) and corporate while NGOs contributed ₹4.28 crore.
“It is gratifying that we are able to make this difference at scale and transfer directly to their accounts in such a large fashion. We are optimistic that we will reach our objective of ₹50 crore. We are reaching out to all corporate relationships we have,” said Vaish.
Uber had decided to raise an additional fund of ₹25 crore through contributions from riders/public; employees; corporates and NGO.
Uber has also taken several initiatives to support its driver partners including waiver of lease rentals, facilitation of EMI relief, provision of micro credit and insurance solutions and access to free unlimited consultations from doctors online
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...