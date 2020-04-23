Uber Care Driver Fund: Disbursements to touch ₹20 crore by this weekend

Ride hailing major Uber expects to disburse about ₹20 crore to thousands of driver partners this weekend to help their families meet their essential needs in these trying Covid-19 times, a top official said.

“Already in less than a fortnight since it’s inception, Uber has covered 55,000 driver partner and grants out of its Uber Care Driver Care Fund which has been directly transferred to the credit of their accounts,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.

For this fund, in addition to Uber’s commitment of ₹25 crore, this ride hailing major has reached an additional fund raise of ₹6.4 crore - of which ₹2.15 crore has been received from riders and employees (23,000 people) and corporate while NGOs contributed ₹4.28 crore.

“It is gratifying that we are able to make this difference at scale and transfer directly to their accounts in such a large fashion. We are optimistic that we will reach our objective of ₹50 crore. We are reaching out to all corporate relationships we have,” said Vaish.

Uber had decided to raise an additional fund of ₹25 crore through contributions from riders/public; employees; corporates and NGO.

Uber has also taken several initiatives to support its driver partners including waiver of lease rentals, facilitation of EMI relief, provision of micro credit and insurance solutions and access to free unlimited consultations from doctors online