Companies

Uber commits ₹100 crore for driver welfare initiatives

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 01, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A rider gets into a Uber taxi , after she arrives at the Chennai airport   -  Businessline / Bijoy Ghosh

We have been successful in supporting and empowering driver partners, says President, Uber India & South Asia

Uber has committed almost ₹100 crore towards supporting driver partners and their families in recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said, “At Uber, we believe our role doesn’t end at creating opportunities by providing a platform to drivers. We have created a community of thousands of driver partners. We continue to engage with them with a view to provide them more to enrich their lives.”

He added, “This is reflected in our extensive work in the last 18 months to help them recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives. By investing upwards of ₹100 crore in these initiatives, we have been successful in supporting and empowering driver partners with improved access to health insurance, financial support, vaccination and medical consultations.”

Talking about the outcomes of its various driver partners-focused initiatives, the company noted that it has created the Uber Care Driver Fund in the early days of the pandemic with an initial commitment of ₹25 crore which is said to have benefited about 1 lakh driver partners. Further, the company claims to have spent ₹6 crore towards safety kit and safety screen distribution among driver partners.

Earlier initiatives

Earlier this year, Uber announced approximately ₹2 crore worth of Covid financial assistance programme for driver partners and an additional ₹18.5 crore worth of cash incentives to encourage driver partners to get vaccinated by compensating them for the time spent in getting the shots. More than 2.5 lakhdriver partners on the platform are said to have received at least one vaccine shot.

Further, microloans worth ₹18 crore were also facilitated by the company in the last two years. Also, over 75,000 drivers and their families were facilitated free online doctor consultations and another ₹22.6 crore went into various other driver benefits.

Published on November 01, 2021

transport and logistics
internet
Mobile App
Uber
