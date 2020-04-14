Uber Essential rolled out in five cities

Uber, on Tuesday, announced that its new service — Uber Essential — which was piloted in Nashik to facilitate essential travel for residents during the lockdown, is now available in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores as permitted and approved by local authorities. All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “In conformity with government guidelines, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities. Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and network of driver-partners to enable citizens to access essential services, while simultaneously also helping authorities contain the spread of Covid-19.’’

He said, in Bengaluru, the local authorities have only permitted trips to and from hospitals, whereas in Hyderabad trips to and from hospitals and pharmacies are permitted. And in Gurgaon, trips to and from hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores are permitted.

Uber is undertaking all precautionary measures, as advised by public health authorities. Uber Essential driver-partners are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training. They’re also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations. Uber Essential riders will receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. Riders in these cities can open the app to check the availability of Uber Essential in their area and accessible locations nearby.