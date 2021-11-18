Uber hits 100th city milestone with the launch in Warangal

Uber has announced its launch in Warangal (Telangana), marking the company’s expansion to 100 cities across India.

Initially, Uber has made a range of Auto and Car products available on its platform in the city.

Since the company’s launch in India in 2013, Uber has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date. With the popularity of two and three-wheeler products at affordable price points, the company now has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.

Commenting on the milestone, Shiva Shailedran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, “We are thrilled to begin serving our 100th city in India through this launch in Warangal. At Uber, communities’ matter to us and we are proud of what we have achieved in India in the last 8 years. Over the years, Uber has changed how the world moves by powering billions of rides and deliveries, connecting millions of riders, businesses, drivers, and couriers across the world at a scale like no other. We aim to amplify the company’s success with the help of technology and product innovation as we develop customer-first products for our global and Indian market. Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come.”

As of November, 2021, almost 300,000 drivers on Uber’s platform are said to have received at least one Covid vaccine shot.