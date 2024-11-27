To ensure the safety of riders and drivers, ride-sharing platform Uber announced two features including audio recording inside the cab during rides, and an industry-first feature that empowers women drivers to accept rides only from female riders

The company has also introduced its first membership program in India. Uber One membership has two plans ₹149 per month or ₹1499 annually. The Uber One membership can avail of 10 per cent UberOne credits on each ride, preferential access to the highest-rated drivers and round-the-clock customer support.

“There are less than 2 per cent of women commercial drivers in the country. Women should feel comfortable driving in the country which is why we introduced the feature wherein the woman driver has a preference and we have completed 21,000 trips as a part of the feature. This will have the potential to boost their earnings,” said Sooraj Nair, Head - of Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia.

Further, Uber has introduced SOS integration which allows the sharing of live location and trip details directly with police during critical situations. The feature is live in Telangana and the company has completed testing in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

“Mobility is essential and affordability is paramount and with the launch of Uber One, we’re excited to bring a unique membership experience to our riders in India. We understand the importance of value and convenience in everyday travel, and we’re committed to delivering a program that offers just that. Uber One is designed to enhance our riders’ experience and make every journey even more rewarding,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

