Uber launches Driver Advisory Council  

BL Bengaluru Bureau, March 23:

Uber has launched a National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and drivers to address all critical issues and improve drivers’ platform experience.

Over 35 drivers were chosen from six metros through a three-part process run by an Independent Review Board to be a part of the council. These drivers work across a range of product offerings available on Uber including cars, auto-rickshaws, and motorbikes.

For the first meeting, the advisory council took up a range of issues for discussion with a focus on driver earnings and support.

Third-party review board

The Driver Advisory Council has a third-party review board led by Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think tank to provide independent oversight on the council’s work. From helping build the DAC to moderating discussions, surfacing actionable insights to follow-ups, the board will help anchor the initiative.

Commenting on the occasion, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, “Drivers are the backbone of Uber. The Driver Advisory Council is our earnest attempt to listen directly to drivers and stay 100 per cent focused on their needs. Be it building the product, setting up processes, or choosing the right partnerships — direct feedback, actionable insights, and deeper engagement will help drive outcomes beneficial for all. We are committed to provide an open, accessible, and rewarding platform for drivers to make sustainable earnings. The changes that may come through this council could be big and small, but the drivers will be at the heart of them all.”

Adding to this, Sarayu Natarajan, Founder, Aapti Institute, said, “Uber’s Driver Advisory Council is an important initiative towards enhancing Uber’s engagement with drivers on its platform. It will also advance emerging policy conversations on governance. Giving drivers an independent voice and an open forum to discuss critical matters will go a long way in better listening and finding better solutions. Aapti’s involvement as a third-party Internal Review Board provides much-needed independence and neutrality. As a first for the ridesharing industry in India, and perhaps across the platform economy, Uber’s attempt should set an example for others to emulate.”

Aapti is a public research institution that works at the intersection of technology and society. It examines the ways in which people interact and negotiate with technology both offline and online.

Selection process

Drivers underwent a three-phase selection process to be a part of the council as the entries were invited through self-nomination. Entries were filtered based on various parameters including the driver being active on the Uber platform and having no prior safety incidents. Finally, through meetings with the independent review board, the drivers were tested on their potential to contribute to solutions to prevailing challenges. The selected drivers will represent their community for a year after which the selection process will be repeated. Every few months, drivers who are part of the Council will meet the Uber India leadership team to give feedback, share ideas and discuss issues that impact them.

Uber has scored zero points in Fairwork India’s 2021 ratings which analysed the working conditions of app-based gig workers in India. Across the industry, no company scored any point on fair representation, as platform companies remain reluctant in talking to the collective body of workers. Despite the rise in collective actions by gig workers in the country, none of the platforms studied expressed a willingness to recognise a collective body of workers. Uber’s driver advisory council is the first instance of a gig platform setting up formal channel for dialogue with drivers in India.