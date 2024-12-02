Floating on the calm waters of Dal Lake, a fleet of Shikaras with Uber signage placed atop them marked the launch of the ride-hailing app’s water transport service.

On Monday, Uber launched its first-ever water transport service in Srinagar, aiming at enhancing the tourism experience, while supporting the livelihood of Shikara operators and promoting the local economy.

“The company has rolled out 7 to 8 Shikaras with very transparent fares,” an Uber official told businessline.

According to an official statement, Uber will not charge any fees for bookings made through its app, ensuring that the entire amount is paid to the Shikara drivers.

The Uber Shikara ride can be booked for a duration of one hour, accommodating up to four persons. The company also rolled out trip insurance for all Uber Shikara rides.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said that Uber Shikara is their humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their shikara ride.

The Uber Shikara pre-bookings can be made as early as 12 hours before the water ride and up to 15 days in advance.

Hours after rolling out the service, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to twitter and posted, “Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K’s beauty.”

Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K's beauty. https://t.co/nPYW26SW6P — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 2, 2024

Arfat Ahmad, a Shikara operator, said that the initiative would curb overcharging and attract more tourists to enjoy the ride.

“It will also make the bookings easy for the tourists,” he added.

Shikaras, long-pointed boats crafted from Deodar wood, are a major tourist attraction on the expansive Dal Lake, which spans 16 square kilometres. They are also a defining symbol of the region’s cultural heritage.

According to Ahmad, around 4,000 to 5,000 people rely on shikaras to earn their livelihood.

“The pre-booking feature will save us from haggling over the fares and make our business more transparent,” said another shikara driver.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit