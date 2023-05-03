TVs, curtains, brooms, western commode, college admit cards, walking sticks, induction stoves, family collages, heavy machinery, printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf), and others are among the most unique items left behind in cabs in India, according to Uber’s 2023 edition of its ‘Lost and Found Index’.

Over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets, and clothing topped the list of items left in Uber cabs across India, followed by utility items such as water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery. The Index shows that people forgot three times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers.

In terms of the most forgetful cities, the top four include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Saturday, Sunday, and Friday are the most forgetful days of the year, while March 26, April 9, and April 8 are the three most forgetful days of the year. The most forgetful time of the day for Indians is the evening, between 6 pm and 8 pm.

“We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realise you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” said Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations.

Backed by insights and data, Uber’s Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about the in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip.

