Uber to hire 250 engineers this year

Uber has announced that it is recruiting close to 250 engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based tech centres, as the company continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and products segments .

“The current round of hiring will strengthen the company’s rider and driver growth, delivery, Eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams. These roles are currently split between the Hyderabad and Bangalore tech centers,” company said in a release.

Building new teams

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

The company’s expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe.

Commenting on Uber’s tech hiring drive, Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director - Engineering, said, “Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates and pioneer various industry-first innovations. In order to serve more people across the globe, we are expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets.”