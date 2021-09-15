Uber’s Corporate Shuttle service to drive employees to work in 7 cities

Global mobility company Uber has launched Uber Corporate Shuttle for companies to help employees commute to and from work.

Uber Corporate Shuttle has a seating capacity of anywhere between 10-50 employees in a single vehicle. The service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Uber Corporate Shuttle also includes a comprehensive set of safety measures, including a go online checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOPs.

Commenting on the launch of Uber Corporate Shuttle, Abhinav Mittoo, Head of Uber for Business, India and South Asia, said, “Uber Corporate Shuttle helps companies put their employees first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, expense of parking and car maintenance. And by making it easy for employees to give up their cars, the service can reduce congestion, pollution and emissions in our cities.”

This is the first product from Uber’s High Capacity Vehicles programme to be launched in India which has been specifically developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced by office-goers in India and other emerging markets. A significant share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for Uber Corporate Shuttle was done by Uber’s technology team based out of Bengaluru.

Expanding operations

Earlier in June, Uber had announced plans to recruit close to 250 engineers for its teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to help expand the scope of the company’s operations for its engineering and product work in India. At that time, these roles were split between the company’s Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres.

Since its launch in 2014, Uber for Business claims to have impacted more than 150,000 organisations around the world. In October 2020, Uber had also launched two other commute options including employee group rides and business charter under the Uber for Business product category. Other Indian companies offering shuttle service to working professionals include Shuttl, Easy Commute, Cityflo, and MoveInSync among others.