UBS opens new office in Hyderabad

Financial services major UBS has opened its fifth office in the country, in Hyderabad, underlining its commitment to India. UBS currently operates from offices in Pune (Yerwada and Kharadi), Navi Mumbai (Airoli) and in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Located at Aquila by Phoenix in Gachibowli, in its initial phase, the new facility will provide UBS businesses with additional capabilities in finance, operations, and research.

“UBS is in India for the long-term and has grown rapidly in the past five years with headcount increasing by 130 per cent between 2018 and 2020. At the end of this year we will have almost 6,800 employees in the country,” Harald Egger, Group Head Corporate Services and Chairman of UBS India said in a statement.

In the last nine months close to 1,000 people have been strategically insourced or hired from the local talent pool in Hyderabad to be part of the finance and operations teams that will be based in the new office. They complement the finance and operations teams in Pune and Mumbai that already support several run-the-bank processes for the entire UBS Group, it said.

