Uday Shankar to step down as Star & Disney India Chairman

Uday Shankar will step down as the President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, effective from December 31.

In a statement, Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, said, “I want to thank Uday for his leadership and dedication to our APAC business. With the successful launch of Disney+ throughout the region, he has helped put The Walt Disney Company in a commanding position in this dynamic and incredibly strategic part of the world. His vast experience and expertise have been invaluable in bringing together a strong, cohesive APAC leadership team to chart a path forward for our streaming businesses in the region and beyond.”

To identify successor

Over the next three months, Shankar will work closely with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition, the company’s statement added.

Commenting on his decision to step down, Shankar said, “As I look back on this journey, I take pride in having set ambitious goals in my professional career, and achieving all that we set out to do. For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much.”

“ I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this,” he added.

Since February 2019, Shankar has been serving as the President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India. Previously, he served as the president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman & CEO of Star India. He has been at the helm of Star India since October 2007.

Regional, local programming

He is credited with transforming the Star business into one of the leading media companies in Asia. Shankar led Star’s “aggressive foray” into regional and local language programming and also consolidated Star’s sports broadcasting operations through 21st Century Fox’s acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN.

Under his leadership, Star also focused on launching multiple domestic sports leagues as well made the significant launch of leading OTT platform Hotstar.