UK firm Tide opens development centre in India

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

Plans to double headcount in next 4 months

Tide, a digital business financial platform company based in the UK, has opened a Global Development Centre in Hyderabad.

“The centre will drive and support all the technology needs of the global entity,” a company spokesperson has said.

The 15,000 sq ft facility houses over 70 senior technology professionals, Guy Duncan, Chief Technology Officer of Tide, has said.

“With Tide witnessing exponential growth, we needed to look beyond as it was proving to be difficult to hire quality talent at the existing facilities in the UK and Bulgaria,” he said.

The company, which has about 500 employees globally, is planning to double the headcount at the India centre in the next three to four months.

