Companies

UK’s John & Smith opens office in Kozhikode Cyberpark

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP has expanded its operations to Kerala by opening an office in Cyberpark Kozhikode, providing real-time experience to students in the upstate universities of Kannur and Calicut.

The soft launch at the Sahya building in the 45-acre campus was inaugurated by Rev Fr Thomas Thekkel, Provincial CMI and Ms Chinnamma Chacko in the presence of Cyberpark General Manager Nireesh C.

Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based John and Smith LLP specialises in healthcare software, and has a sister concern JSS HealthCare Ltd functioning in the UK.

The Kerala office will help the IT students earn hands-on experience in classrooms, besides help evolve one’s own technological concepts by sharing the idea with the company’s expertise. John and Smith also provide internship programmes for students from IIM-K.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.