UK’s John & Smith opens office in Kozhikode Cyberpark

UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP has expanded its operations to Kerala by opening an office in Cyberpark Kozhikode, providing real-time experience to students in the upstate universities of Kannur and Calicut.

The soft launch at the Sahya building in the 45-acre campus was inaugurated by Rev Fr Thomas Thekkel, Provincial CMI and Ms Chinnamma Chacko in the presence of Cyberpark General Manager Nireesh C.

Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based John and Smith LLP specialises in healthcare software, and has a sister concern JSS HealthCare Ltd functioning in the UK.

The Kerala office will help the IT students earn hands-on experience in classrooms, besides help evolve one’s own technological concepts by sharing the idea with the company’s expertise. John and Smith also provide internship programmes for students from IIM-K.