ULCCS to offer Cambridge English programme

ULCCS, the 94-year-old co-operative society, launched a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Cambridge English at Karapparamba in Kozhikode.

ULCCS (Uralungal Labor Contract Co-operative Society), is actively involved in education and skill development through UL Education.

The basic objective of UL education is to reduce the skill gap and to improve the employability of educated youth. As part of improving soft skills, communication and English proficiency, ULCCS Ltd has entered into an agreement with Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, the UK to start a Centre of Excellence.

This platform envisages to train and asses English language listening, reading, writing and speaking skills. Various courses notified by Cambridge English will be offered through this centre. Students above 17 years age can enrol for the Cambridge English programme which in turn will improve their English communication skills and employability.

The Centre will offer Linguaskill (a quick and convenient online test to help organization check the English levels of individuals and a group of candidates) and Cambridge English Placement Test. The Centre will provide training for International English language training system (IELTS) and Occupational English Test (OET).