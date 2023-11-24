Ultimate Kho Kho, the sporting league promoted by Amit Burman, has secured series A fundraise from UK-based private investment firm, BNP Group. The fundraise quantum was not disclosed.

In a statement, Amit Burman, Promoter UKK, said, “Keeping in mind, the global ascendancy of indigenous sports, this partnership with BNP Group is a massive milestone for Ultimate Kho Kho and our plans to grow the league as a bigger commercial entity. Together, we are poised to unlock newer opportunities and redefine the future of sporting ecosystem of India and contributing towards developing a multi-sport playing nation. This investment will empower us to build a stronger, bolder platform that resonates with Kho-Kho fans worldwide.”

The league, which saw inaugural season in 2022, was launched in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company, GMR Sports, Adani Sportsline, Capri Global, Punit Balan Group and KLO Sports have invested as franchise owners in the league.

Biswanath Patnaik, Founder and Chairman of BNP Group, said, “This investment by BNP Group in India being the first-of-its-kind, has already set the foundation stone for the upliftment of grass-root level sports in India. With the vision of making India a global sports power house, we are determined to help Indian children to adopt this indigenous sport providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the global stage. BNP’s investment is not just financial; it’s a testament to our commitment to fostering the growth and development of indigenous sports.”

The inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho garnered a substantial viewership of 164 million across a spectrum of media platforms and 225 million video views on social media. It also garnered 41 per cent female viewership.

The Ultimate Kho Kho is poised for its second season having recently conducted a player draft where the nation’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents, were meticulously selected by six franchises.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit