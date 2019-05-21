Ultra-high net worth individuals to increase PE investment allocation in 2019: Study

Nearly 46 per cent of Indian Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) are likely to increase their investment to Private Equity (PE) class in 2019, which is 9 per cent higher compared with the previous year.

Globally, 31 per cent of survey respondents said that they will increase allocation to PE in 2019, a higher percentage when compared with 25 per cent citing to have increased allocation in 2018, according to a study by global property consultant Knight Frank.

The positive attitude of UHNWIs towards investments in the asset class has also gone up in Asia with 26 per cent expecting an increase, when compared with 20 per cent who cited an increase in allocation in 2018. About 37 per cent of Indian UHNWIs increased their allocation to PE in 2018, it said.

“Indian super rich are progressively looking at exploring alternative investment avenues for wealth creation. PE offers a structured investment option for UHNWIs looking for long term,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

“In India, where the volume of wealth is rising fastest globally, UHNWIs in the country are expected to decrease cash exposure and increase their allocation to Private Equity in 2019 as local investors grow in sophistication. In the Indian market, there is a strong bend towards equities and PEs,” he added.