UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has commissioned 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal, taking the plant’s capacity to 3.3 mtpa.

With this, the Company completes the first phase of expansion in the Eastern region. In the last two years, the Company has commissioned cement capacity of 10.3 mtpa in the region, catering to the rapidly growing cement demand in the region.

Also read: UltraTech Cement sales up 20 pc in June quarter

Moreover, it will facilitate in reducing lead distance and in increasing the company’s blended cement ratio, which is in line with its stated endeavour of reducing carbon emissions from its operations, said the company.

With the latest addition, the company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 131.25 mtpa with manufacturing plants across India.

Shares of the company in BSE closed flat at ₹8,228 per shares;