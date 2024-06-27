UltraTech Cement, India's top cement producer by capacity, said on Thursday it will buy a 23 per cent stake in India Cements for up to ₹1,885 crore (about $226 million).
UltraTech said it would buy 70.6 million India Cements shares for up to ₹267 each, a 1.7 per cent premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.
India Cements's shares jumped 10 per cent to nearly ₹289 in initial trade, while UltraTech's shares rose 5.2 per cent.
UltraTech's stake in Chennai-based India Cements comes as it jostles for market share with the Adani group's Ambuja and ACC cement companies.
Earlier this month, Ambuja bought Penna Cement Industries in a $1.25-billion deal.
Last year, UltraTech had bought Kesoram Industries' cement business for $645 million. ($1 = 83.5050 Indian rupees)
