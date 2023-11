UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has entered Jharkhand with the acquisition of 0.54 million tonne per annum (mtpa) of cement grinding assets.

The company has acquired the grinding assets of Burnpur Cement at Patratu in Jharkhand for ₹170 crore under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

With this, the company’s domestic capacity now stands at 133 mtpa.

Shares of the company were down at ₹8,727 on Wednesday.

