UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has commissioned 1.9 mtpa greenfield clinker-backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The project is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020.

The company, along with its subsidiary, now has 16.25 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan spread over five different plant locations.

The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35 mtpa.

Shares of the company were up one per cent at ₹7,223 on Tuesday.