UltraTech Cement, the country’s leading cement producer, has commissioned an additional 1.2 mtpa of grinding capacity at its existing unit at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.
The addition in capacity forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June, 2022. As a result, the Company’s total cement capacity has reached 156.06 mtpa, said the company.
