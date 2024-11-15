UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, plans to raise ₹3,000 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures.

In a meeting held on Friday, the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the company at its meeting approved a proposal to raise ₹3,000 crore through issuance of up to 3 lakh fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, rupee denominated, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures of ₹1 lakh each.

The issuance, which will be through private placement, will be in one or more tranches, it said.

