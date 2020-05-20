UltraTech Cement Q4 net triples to ₹3,239 crore on tax write-back

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported a near trebling of its net profit to ₹3,239 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, against ₹1,085 crore in the previous-year period, on the back of a deferred tax write-back of ₹2,024 crore.
Revenue from operations was down at ₹10,746 crore (₹12,371 crore).
The company will pay a dividend of ₹13 a share, leading to a total outgo of ₹375 crore.
The government had lowered the tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for corporates foregoing all exemptions. The company has applied the lower tax rates on the deferred tax assets/liabilities to the extent these are expected to be realised or settled in the future period, when the company may be subjected to a lower tax rate. It has, accordingly, reversed the net deferred tax liability of ₹ 2,109 crore, said the company.
UltraTech Cement repaid ₹1,765 crore of debt in the March quarter. Its net debt reduced to ₹16,860 crore in Q4 FY20 (₹22,111 crore).
The company has cut its capital expenditure to ₹1,000 crore this fiscal against ₹1,604 crore spent in FY20 to conserve cash for the difficult times ahead.
The sales volume was down 16 per cent in the March quarter to 21 million tonne (25 mt).
In the face of the pandemic, the company’s operations across locations were shut down. Construction activity across the country was halted, which normally peaks in March, leading to an adverse impact on the company.
The company resumed operations from April 20 after obtaining necessary government approvals.
The Century Textiles and Industries cement plants acquired last October have achieved capacity utilisation of over 80 per cent in the March quarter. About 65 per cent of sales from Century plants are under the UltraTech brand, which will touch 85 per cent by December quarter, improving the margins further, it said.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...