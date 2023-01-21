UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has reported that its net profit in the December quarter was down 38 per cent at ₹1,063 crore against ₹1,710 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher costs.

Revenue increased to ₹15,521 crore (₹12,985 crore). Sales were up 12 per cent at 25.86 million tonnes.

EBTIDA down

Ebitda was down marginally at ₹2,462 crore (₹2,490 crore) with Ebitda per tonne down at ₹903 (₹1,046).

Raw material costs jumped to ₹610 a tonne (₹538 a tonne) with sharp increase in fly ash, slag and gypsum. Energy expenses were up at ₹1,766 a tonne (₹1,327).

Under the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, UltraTech commissioned 5.5 mtpa of new capacity in December quarter.

Work on the second phase of adding 22.6 mtpa announced in June quarter has already commenced. Main plant orders have been placed and civil work has started at most sites. Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25, said the company.

Upon completion of these expansions, the company’s capacity will grow to 159.25 mtpa, reinforcing its position as the world’s third largest cement company, excluding China.

The company has commissioned the third Birla White wall care putty plant at Nathdwara, Rajasthan with 4 lakh tonnes per annum capacity in the quarter taking its overall capacity to 13 lakh tonnes per annum. The existing two plants are at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.