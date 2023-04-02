UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has achieved 14 per cent growth in sales volume at 102 million tonne (mt) in FY23 against 88 mt logged in the same period last year.

The consolidated sales volume including its overseas operations was up 12 per cent at 106 mt (94 mt) in the financial year that ended March 2023. In the March quarter, sales volume increased 15 per cent at 30 mt (26 mt) while consolidated sales jumped 14 per cent at 32 mt (28 mt).

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 132 mt per annum of grey cement. UltraTech has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and eight bulk packaging terminals. In the white cement segment, UltraTech goes to market under the brand name ‘Birla White’.

It has one white cement unit and three wall care putty units, with a capacity of 1.98 mtpa.

With over 185 ready mix concrete plants in over 85 cities, the $7.1 billion building solutions company is the largest grey cement maker in India and the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

UltraTech is the only cement company globally (outside of China) to have over 100 mtpa of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The company’s business operations span UAE, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and India.