Bengaluru-based Electric motorcycle maker, Ultraviolette Automotive is set to begin retail sales of its premium electric bikes in select global markets. After successful pilot trials and securing regulatory approvals, the company is poised to become the first firm to offer a high-performance, India-made electric motorcycle internationally.

“Retail sales in international markets are expected to begin this calendar year. We officially launched in Turkey in March, and now we’ve finalised agreements with distributors to start retail sales this month. Probably, we will begin our retail sales in Istanbul, followed by Germany and Spain,” said Narayan Subramaniam, its CEO and Co-founder.

While the company aims for a pan-India presence by 2025, the next calendar year will also mark the beginning of its global expansion. The company also has plans for Italy in the works. “We were in Italy this month to finalise details. These are pilot markets, and we plan to target around six countries in southern Europe, the motorcycling belt, where people truly appreciate quality motorcycles,” Subramaniam added.

It will be the first Indian company to sell high-performance electric motorcycles internationally, positioning itself as a premium brand in terms of pricing, technology, and performance. “When we say ‘premium,’ we are talking about a product that combines all these elements to offer something truly compelling,” said Niraj Rajmohan, its CTO and Co-founder.

Global expansion

This global expansion has been in the works for two years. Over the past six months, Ultraviolette’s electric bikes have been tested in some of Europe’s most demanding environments, and the company is now ready to roll them out for retail in these markets.

“We’ve already received inquiries from 190 countries—essentially, every country except five. This demand has been purely organic, driven by people discovering our brand online. The awareness generated through social media has greatly expanded our reach,” Subramaniam said.

Entering developed markets like Germany and Italy is a major leap for Ultraviolette, particularly as many Indian companies focus on emerging markets. “Competing in these developed markets is a big step forward, and having a retail presence will enhance our brand’s image,” he added.

He credited Indian suppliers for playing a key role in the company’s success. “India is in a great position in terms of its supply chain, which gives us a significant advantage. When we look at comparable EVs globally, they are priced three to four times higher than their petrol counterparts. But with our Indian supply chain, we can offer our products at price parity in Europe. About 98 per cent of the vehicle’s unique parts are sourced and manufactured in India, apart from the magnets and cells,” he explained.

The company expects international markets to contribute around 30% to its sales in the near future.