Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive (UV), backed by prominent brands and investors, plans to establish a pan-India presence by March 2025 and achieve monthly sales of 1,000 units within the next 6 to 8 months. The Bengaluru-based company is expanding its product line-up and focusing on the mid-weight (200-650cc) segment of the superbike market.

“We began with a pilot in Bengaluru last year, expanding our service network across various cities. This year, we’re focusing on domestic growth and international pilots,” Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette told businessline, on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s experience centre in Chennai.

Footprint in north India

Currently present in seven cities, Ultraviolette plans to expand to 12 cities by the end of December 2024 and reach 30 cities by March 2025, with Delhi joining the list in two weeks. The company claims a strong presence in South India, with its North India expansion already underway.

Ultraviolette’s current offerings include the high-end electric bike F77, available in two variants with ranges of 200+ km and 323 km. At the Milan Motorcycle Show this November, the company unveiled the Concept X. Also, it has unveiled F99, a race-only model to showcase India’s capabilities in the global performance bike scene.

We spent seven years on R&D to develop the F77,” said Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette. “We didn’t rush to launch—we took an additional two years to refine the battery platform through rigorous testing.”

To-do list

As for immediate targets, it is aiming to touch monthly volumes of about 1,000 units over the next 6 to 8 months, including international volumes. As for capacity, its current facility in Electronic City is scalable up to 30,000 units over three shifts. Right now, we’re operating a single shift. However, it is also preparing for future capacity needs.

The company now employs over 500 people, with 300 in corporate roles and 180 in R&D. The company has grown to over 500 employees, with 300 in corporate roles and 180 in R&D. Its team includes engineers and designers with expertise from industries such as aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics, including top talent from companies like ISRO, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, Rivian, and Apple.

Explaining their strategy to focus on high-performance motorcycles, Subramaniam shared that while they considered various mobility options, including scooters and cars, they found that Southeast Asia and China had already commoditised scooter technology, with power ranging from 3-8 kW, leaving little room for innovation. Moreover, China had saturated the low-end mobility space, making it a highly competitive and commoditised market.

“Motorcycles make up 65 per cent of the Indian market, compared to just 20-25 per cent for scooters,” Subramaniam noted, highlighting the potential for growth in the motorcycle sector.

“Our underlying technology is already in place, allowing us to build vehicles across various categories. The same platform can be adapted for different segments, including 450cc, 350cc, or even 250cc bikes. We plan to explore sports, street, adventure, and cruiser segments, tailoring each to specific customer needs. However, our focus is on building a sustainable, long-lasting brand, not on capturing market share quickly,” he added.