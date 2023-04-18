Ultraviolette has announced the grand opening of its first experience center - The Ultraviolette Hangar in Bengaluru. Spanning over 10,000 sq. ft, the experience center will serve as the brand’s flagship retail touchpoint while creating an immersive experience for customers and motorcycle and technology enthusiasts.

The Ultraviolette Hangar offers an experience to visitors with flight-simulator technology to let them experience the pure adrenaline rush of riding the F77. This allows them a taste of the unique F77 experience while bringing them closer to the brand’s DNA, the company said.

The experience center also comes with technologies such as interactive displays and virtual and augmented reality zones. This opens up a hyper-real immersive environment, further augmenting Ultraviolette’s advanced innovations and the design philosophy of the F77.

Narayan Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, said, “Ultraviolette’s focus on futuristic design and innovation is reflected in our first flagship experience center - the Ultraviolette Hangar. The Hangar is a one-of-a-kind experiential center where everyone is invited to experience the future of design and electric vehicle technology. The Hangar is designed in line with the F77’s benchmark of stunning design and technology while redefining the purchase journey and customer experience.”

“This is the first step towards our next phase of growth, and we are working on setting up 15 such Ultraviolette Hangars across the length and breadth of India this year. Each store will be uniquely designed considering the brand personality and will offer a superlative experience for customers and enthusiasts alike,” he added.

Starting with Bengaluru, Ultraviolette is expanding its physical touch points across the country with its retail partners. Interestingly, the premises of the first-ever Ultraviolette Hangar in Bangalore is also a home for the R&D center of the F77.

The Ultraviolette Hangar also houses dedicated spaces for an exclusive range of performance gear, accessories, and branded merchandise. In addition, the uniquely designed UV Cafe inside the Hangar will enable customers and visitors to engage with the brand at a more intimate level, said the company.