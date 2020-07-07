Unacademy acquires PrepLadder for $50 million

Bengaluru-headquartered learning platform Unacademy has acquired PrepLadder, a postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for $50 million.

The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy’s presence in medical entrance examination categories such as National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Medical Postgraduate Courses (NEET PG) and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

“As we strengthen our position as a market leader in the test prep market, bringing PrepLadder on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the medical entrance examinations category. At Unacademy, we have been working towards democratising education and this acquisition is a step towards achieving that goal,” Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy, said.

“The exponential growth in Unacademy’s subscriber base is a testament to the increasing demand for quality online education,” he added.

Unacademy, as a part of its inorganic growth strategy, had recently acquired Kreatryx and taken over the custodianship of CodeChef.

Started in 2016, PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE. Currently, PrepLadder has educators teaching over 85,000 active subscribers.

“Unacademy and PrepLadder are working towards the common goal of making quality education accessible to all,” Deepanshu Goyal, Co-Founder of PrepLadder, said.