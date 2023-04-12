Edtech major Unacademy Group has launched, Cohesive AI, an AI editor that enables users to create content.

Cohesive AI aims to make content creation more accessible to anyone who writes, from personal writing needs to professional creators, marketers, customer support, sales teams, and more.

Some of the key features of the platform include over 100+ pre-built templates for SEO blogs Ads, Social Media captions and more, real-time collaboration features, and a soon-to-be-launched Chrome extension that will enable Cohesive AI to be used across Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn, and more.

In two weeks of its release, over 20,000+ people globally have used Cohesive AI. The platform is currently free. Commenting on the launch, Hemesh Singh, Co-Founder & CTO, Unacademy said: “With Cohesive AI, we are taking a step in the direction to transform the way content is created, optimised and shared. Cohesive AI is a powerful, intuitive AI editor that will craft superior content that is not only limited to text, but also includes visuals. The future of generative AI is bright and we are proud to be at the forefront of this journey to bring its power to enhance and simplify content creation to the world.”

Developed by Hemesh Singh, Co-Founder and CTO of Unacademy and his team in 2023, Cohesive is an all-in-one AI-generative content creation platform. It is an AI-powered language-based platform to help businesses, content creators, and individuals create content.

