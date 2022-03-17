Unacademy onboards JEE & NEET Educator Ashish Arora as Senior V-P

Unacademy has onboarded IIT JEE and NEET (UG) educator Ashish Arora as Senior Vice President & National Head, Academics, and Head, Centre of Excellence (CoE), Unacademy.

Under Arora’s guidance, Unacademy will be setting up an academic unit called ‘Centre of Excellence (CoE) to enhance the value offering of its online products. He will be teaching and mentoring subscribed learners from the IIT JEE and NEET (UG) categories for Physics on the Unacademy platform.

“At Unacademy our endeavour is to always ensure our learners have access to the best Educators. We have constantly strived to collaborate with Educators who share our vision of democratising education and who have made a deep impact in their field. Ashish Arora is one such Educator for IIT JEE and NEET (UG) aspirants and we are delighted to have him onboard” said Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy.

“Today learners have benefits of a much better reach to high-quality education because of improved access to technology. As part of Unacademy, I will have the opportunity to reach out to a greater number of enthusiastic learners from across the country and help them in achieving their goals. I am eager to use my close to three decades of experience to help Learners gain strong academic fundamentals through established methodologies, and along with high-quality Educators, help prepare them for IIT JEE and NEET (UG) exams,” said Ashish Arora, SVP & National Head Academics and Head, Centre of Excellence, Unacademy.

Arora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering at Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, where he simultaneously founded Target Physics at the age of 18. He also founded an online learning portal PHYSICSGALAXY.COM and subsequently started the Physics Galaxy Youtube Channel in 2011.