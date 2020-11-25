Unacademy raises fresh funding from Tiger Global and Dragoneer

Unacademy has raised a fresh investment round from Tiger Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group. The undisclosed funding round values Unacademy Group at $2 billion.

The latest fund raise follows a round in September 2020 when the company raised an investment of $150 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. At that time, Unacademy was valued at $1.45 billion.

Also read: Unacademy announces its second ESOP buyback

“Our mission from Day One has been to democratise education and make it more affordable and accessible. We have consistently built the most iconic products that deliver high quality education to everyone. Today, I’m delighted to welcome Tiger Global and Dragoneer as our partners in the journey. They are both marquee global investors with a history of partnering with innovative companies that are making an impact on people’s lives,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.