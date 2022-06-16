Unacademy appoints Sunil Baby to lead offline operations

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced the appointment of Sunil Baby as its Chief Business Officer-Offline to lead growth and expansion of its offline network.

In his new role, Sunil will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a offline network strategy for Unacademy.

Sunil has over two decades of experience in managing sales and distribution in consumer durables and telecom industry. He will report to Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy and will be based out of the company headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

On the appointment, Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy said, “Sunil has joined Unacademy at an exciting time when we are looking to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence as we foray into newer markets. We believe his core expertise in building a strong foundation for offline channels and managing offline strategies will help us accelerate our growth as we continue to meet the needs of our expanding learners and educator base”.

Previously, Sunil led offline market strategy for brands like Xiaomi, LG, Motorola Bharti and Sharp.