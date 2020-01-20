Under Armour to open 15 new stores

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Under Armour, the US- headquartered $5 billion plus premium sportswear brand, plans to open 15 stores in India at an investment of ₹2-3 crore per store, this year.
The world’s third largest sportswear brand after Nike and Adidas, Under Armour made its India debut on Amazon.in with an exclusive partnership in March 2017; incorporated its India subsidiary — Under Armour India Trading Pvt Ltd — in October 2018; and opened its first 1,900 sq ft store in Delhi at the DLF Promenade Mall, in March 2019.
The brand that started with a simple idea of making a sweat-wicking T-shirt over two decades ago, specialises in sports performance wear including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth and is worn and endorsed by some of the world’s top athletes including Stephen Curry, Andy Murray, Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn and Jordan Spieth. Under Armour is also available on Myntra and Flipkart.
“We opened our largest 4,000 sq ft store on Christmas day at the Mall of India in Noida and exited 2019 with 10 stores in premier malls across Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Surat and Guwahati. The plan is to open 15 new stores at an average size of 2,000 sq ft and exit 2020 with 25 stores. All of our stores are franchise-owned and operated and each store is set up at an investment of ₹2-3 crore, depending on the size of the store,” Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Under Armour India, told BusinessLine.
“Interestingly, our first store in DLF Promenade, which raked in ₹1.75 crore sales in its first month, is currently grossing the highest sales per sq ft in the world,” said Goculdas. The new stores will come up in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Lucknow. The company’s retail strategy is to open stores in the ground floor of premium malls as it gives the brand greater and faster visibility as people walk in. At the end of 2019, Under Armour owned and operated 370 stores globally.
“Our two largest sports verticals are running gear and training/workout gear; we also have golf and basketball sportswear. We will soon bring in more niche sportswear like hiking and outdoor/adventure sports, which is very big for us in the US,” said Goculdas. The brand’s target audience is the focus performer from the mid-teens to the late 30s, who plays his/her sport on a regular basis, or who works out on a regular basis and is constantly training and striving to improve his/her performance. “In the last 5-7 years, people in their 40s are taking to sport in a very big way in India; we are targeting this segment too,” he said.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...