Unibic Foods appoints Naveen Pandey as CEO

Packaged food company Unibic Foods on Monday announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer. He will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth journey of the company.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Pandey had past stints with companies such as PepsiCo and Asian Paints. His last assignment before joining Unibic was as the Head of Marico’s New Foods’ Business Unit.

In a statement, Sandeep Reddy, Chairman of Board of Directors, Unibic, said, “We believe that the experience Naveen brings to the table would bolster Unibic’s already impressive track record of delivering innovative products and help drive the company into a linear growth trajectory. He will contribute to develop strategic alliances and expand Unibic’s presence in India and in international markets.”

Having kicked off in collaboration with Unibic Australia in 2004, the company became a 100 per cent independent Indian entity in 2012, backed by investments from Peepul Capital. The company has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, which is the largest wire-cut cookie manufacturer in India. It also undertakes private label manufacturing for notable brands.