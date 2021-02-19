Companies

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 19, 2021 Published on February 19, 2021

Apremilast tablets are used to treat adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Apremilast tablets, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Apremilast tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval to market its Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem Labs said in a regulatory filing.

The approved product is a generic version of Amgen's Otezla tablets.

Shares of Unichem Labs were trading 1.36 per cent higher at ₹309.75 apiece on the BSE.

