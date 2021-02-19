Unichem Labs zooms 6% on USFDA approval for Apremilast tablets

The shares of Unichem Laboratories Limited gained six per cent on Friday after the company announced that it had received USFDA approval for its Apremilast Tablets.

At 12:35, it was trading at ₹324 on the BSE, up ₹18.40 or 6.02 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹329.25 and an intra-day low of ₹306. It opened at ₹306 as against the previous close of ₹305.6.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹323.55, up ₹18.30 or six per cent.

The company on Friday announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

Apremilast tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.