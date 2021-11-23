Unicommerce to invest $5 million to expand international operations

Unicommerce, an Indian e-commerce focussed SaaS platform, on Tuesday announced its plans to invest $5 million towards strengthening international operations and expanding its presence in various countries of South-east Asia and the Middle-east.

The company will continue to acquire more clients and forge ahead strategic partnerships in these markets, it said in an official release.

Unicommerce will be investing the funds in the areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions.

The company has acquired over 25 new clients in the multiple markets of the Middle East and South-east Asia such as Dubai, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, among others.

The current investment will enable the company to accelerate its expansion plans and achieve a 400 per cent growth in overseas business, it said.

As part of its growth strategy, it is also planning to commence operations in newer markets within these regions.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said, “After becoming a leader in the India market, we took a strategic decision to build our international presence. We decided to focus on emerging markets of the Middle-east and Southeast Asia as the e-commerce sector in these countries is on an upward growth trajectory. We believe in offering the best supply-chain solutions, therefore we spent the initial time researching about the market so that we could get our product ready for these markets.”

“Now we are in a position to accelerate our international business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development. We have received a phenomenal response for all our products in these regions and we are already working with some of the reputed companies of Southeast Asia and the Middle-east,” added Makhija.

Unicommerce has worked with more than 15,000 customers across India, Middle-east, and Southeast Asia and processes over one million daily transactions. It has integrated its solution with marketplaces, logistics service providers in these regions such as Lazada, Amazon.ae, JollyChic, Shopee, NinjaVan, Fleet.ph, XDE, Aramex, DHL etc.