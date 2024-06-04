Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement solution platform, has enhanced its product portfolio by introducing solutions such as reconciliation tool UniReco, post-shipment solution UniShip and a generative AI tool UniGPT.

With the growing demand from the sector, Unicommerce offers a comprehensive technology stack which enables the brands to get all related technology solutions in one place.

Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO, Unicommerce said, “While e-commerce is inherently driven by technology, traditional businesses too are now leveraging technology solutions to establish and grow their digital operations in order to connect with online users.”

Legacy brands including Cello, Fabindia, TCNS and Emami among others which primarily focused on their offline business are now leveraging their online verticals via an omnichannel approach, he added.

The simplicity and convenience of e-commerce where everything is a click away and delivered at consumers doorstep is enabled by a sophisticated layer of interconnected technology solutions.

An endless catalogue, availability across platforms and brand websites, fast shipping and en-route tracking, managing inventory across multiple warehouses, tracking payments and reconciliations are all key e-commerce operations which are powered by technology.

Unicommerce has been adopted by many leading brands such as Lenskart, Zivame, Mamaearth, SUGAR Cosmetics, BoAt Lifestyle, Portronics, Pharmeasy, GNC, Urban Company, Mensa and GOAT among others.

As of September-end last year, Unicommerce has achieved a over 750 million annual transaction run-rate, serving over 3,500 customers, managing over 8,000 warehouses and processing orders from over 1,900 stores through its platform.

Unicommerce has become one of the preferred choices, with a network integration across 124 marketplaces and carts, including Flipkart, Nykaa, Meesho, Shopify, Snapdeal and others, 94 logistics partners including Delhivery, Shiprocket, Xpressbees and, 11 ERPs, PoS and other system integrations such as Ginesys and Wondersoft.

Building on its position in India, Unicommerce has established its footprint across the Middle East and Southeast Asian region.