Unicommerce sets up operation in Saudi Arabia to grow international presence

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Unicommerce, Indian e-commerce focused SaaS platform, is now further strengthening its foothold in the Middle-east market. Unicommerce is going to set up its operations in Saudi Arabia, according to the official release.
This comes as the company aims to increase its international presence and double its contribution to the overall company revenue by next year.
Unicommerce is eyeing on international business as it has announced setting up South-East Asia operations last month and is consistently growing its customer base in Vietnam and the Philippines.
According to Unicommerce, post commencement of operations in the Middle-East (Dubai) in 2018, Saudi Arabia is the ideal choice for the company considering its rich economy and its growing internet user base and e-commerce market growth.
Unicommerce has recently onboarded companies like Advanced ICT Innovation Group and Safebox in Saudi Arabia and intends to collaborate with other leading brands.
Also read: Sales soar for SaaS providers on Covid booster
According to Statista, the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2025) of 6.6 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of US $8,697m by 2025. While user penetration is expected to hit 92.5 per cent by 2025. These figures have encouraged Unicommerce to tap into the Saudi Arabia market.
Speaking on the expansion, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce said in the official release: “With a strong foothold in India, we are happy to expand further in the Middle-East. The Middle-East region is witnessing a similar growth pattern like India.”
He added, “Middle-East and South-East Asia are the two important regions for Unicommerce in our international expansion strategy and will be key to our overall growth trajectory in the e-commerce segment. We will be hiring more people in the region to support our growth plans.”
Unicommerce is planning to deepen its presence in Middle–East and South-east Asia with almost 300 per cent growth in its international customer base, it noted.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...