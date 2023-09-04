udaan, e-B2B (business-to-business) platform’s chief technological officer (CTO) Gaurav Bhalotia has resigned from his role.

Additionally, the company has merged two business units (BUs)—essentials and discretionary. The unified business unit will be led by Uday Bhaskar, who currently heads the discretionary business division.

As part of this organisational change, the essentials business, which includes FMCG, staples, and pharma categories, will be consolidated with the discretionary business, which includes general merchandise, lifestyle, and electronics categories.

The integration of these two business units serves the twin objectives of synergy in operations and building excellence in commercial capabilities, the unicorn said in a release.

Uday Bhaskar brings with him over 26 years of experience in leadership positions across India, the UK, and Asia. Prior to joining udaan, Uday served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of D-Mart stores.

Furthermore, Vivek Gupta, who led the essentials business, will transition from the operating role. He will be engaged with the company as an advisor to the board.

Optimising synergies

Over the past two years, the unicorn claims to have achieved consistent progress on its growth and sustainability agenda, with four consecutive quarters of growth and improving profitability. This was driven by focused interventions on strategy and the business model.

“We have made significant strides in building a strong business with a sharp focus on customer centricity, cost leadership, and building long-term capabilities with the sole objective of driving sustainable growth. As we move forward in our journey, we are taking various steps to further optimise synergies across businesses to be able to offer better value to our customers, which is key to leveraging the huge $100 billion eB2B opportunity that Bharat offers,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, udaan.

Additionally, with the objective of raising the bar on excellence in both experiences and technology for its customers and vendors, udaan is reorganising its technology function into separate product and engineering functions.

