UnifyApps, which is focused on enterprise integration, has raised $20 million in a funding round led by Iconiq Growth, with participation from existing investors including Elevation Capital.

Iconiq Growth has invested in companies like Airbnb, Uber and Snowflake. ICONIQ Growth General Partner Matt Jacobson has joined UnifyApps’ board of directors as part of the new funding.

This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $31 million as it aims to bring the benefits of AI to every department with their Unified Enterprise AI Agent platform.

The funds will be used for expanding its unified enterprise AI agent platform, enabling deeper integration across software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.

“UnifyApps is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with ICONIQ Growth, a team that is un-rivaled in their ability to uplift the next big players in SaaS,” said Pavitar Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyApps.

“Their deep network and partnership will be instrumental in our next stage of growth as we bring our AI agent platform to enterprises everywhere.”

UnifyApps has appointed Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Growth Markets at Sprinklr.

Founded in 2023 by Singh, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, Shivam Satrawal, and Rohan Vijay, the platform helps client businesses connect and streamline the different software tools they use.

It allows companies to build their own apps at a much faster rate.

UnifyApps has gained traction with early customers, including one of the leading banks, a leading telecommunications provider, and a leading security company, amongst many others.

The company is expanding its team to over 150 employees and establishing new offices in Gurgaon, Dubai and New York.