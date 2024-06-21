Unikon.ai, a platform that allows users to monetise their time and expertise through networking, has raised $2 million from investors including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Shiprocket’s Vishesh Khurana, and Gaurav Khatri of Noise.

The round also saw participation from Dholakia Ventures, Nitin Jain & Vasant Sridhar (OfBusiness), Gaurav Khatri (Noise), and influential figures like Tanmay Bhatt, Raj Shamani, Arjun Vaidya, Sharan Hegde (Finance with Sharan), Ganeshprasad (Thinkschool), Shlok Shrivastava (Techburner), and Rahul Malodia (Business Coach).

Unikon ai, a latest venture by Aakash Anand, who founded Bellavita (acquired by Ananta Capital) also has Palash Arneja and Sumit Jha as co-founders with Palash serving as the Chief Operating Officer (CFO), and Sumit as the Chief technology Officer (CTO).

Unikon.ai is a platform designed to “democratise” access, and foster connections for its users by monetising their time and knowledge. The platform aims in reducing the time in networking and provide a seamless transparent platform in forming valuable connections.

“From my journey, I realised the immense value of meaningful connections and how they add value to an individual’s growth journey. By ensuring every piece of advice is compensated, Unikon.ai creates a thriving community where everyone benefits. It’s more than just a platform; it’s a movement towards better access and meaningful connections”, says Aakash Anant.

Unikon.ai intends to solve the challenges posed by traditional networking opportunities with features like AI-recommended 1:1 conversations on diverse topics and a personalised content feed for users to stay updated and engaged.

The powerful AI search ensures the easy discovery of the right individuals for consultation. Users can post queries for professional responses, host events like webinars or workshops, and share knowledge to generate income. The platform gives its users control over pricing and scheduling for one-on-one sessions via chat, audio, or video calls.