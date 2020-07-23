Unilever to retain tea businesses in India, Indonesia

Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday said that it will retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia, almost six months after it announced a strategic review of its global tea business. Its tea business in other markets will be a separate entity, it said.

“In January, we announced a strategic review of the global tea business, which includes leading brands such as Lipton, Brooke Bond and PG Tips. This review has assessed a full range of options. We will retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia, and the partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures,” Unilever said on Thursday when it announced its first half results for 2020.

The balance of Unilever’s tea brands and geographies and all tea estates have an exciting future, and this potential can best be achieved as a separate entity, it said. “A process will now begin to implement the separation, which is expected to conclude by the end of 2021,” said Unilever.

The tea business that was separated generated revenues of €2 billion in 2019.

Hindustan Unilever, its Indian unit, on Tuesday psoted a 5.68 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1897 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.